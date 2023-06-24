All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament being held in Uttar Pradesh

The All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament (Boys and girls, U-15 and U-17) is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh.

The event, slated between June 20 and 27, is being played at the Yonex-Sunrise BBD UP Badminton Academy, KD Singh Babu Stadium, and Mini Stadiums in Vijayant Khand and Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar.

READ | Taipei Open update

Around 2000 badminton players in both categories are taking part in the competition.

Paytm and Amul have come on board as general partners and beverage partners, respectively. Radio Mirchi is the radio partner.