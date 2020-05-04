P.V. Sindhu discusses importance of family and coaches in her journey

Indian star shuttler P.V. Sindhu, said that champions are created not by any individual but by a team which includes parents, coaches, scientific staff and administrators with each of them playing a different but key role.

Speaking in a Q&A session with the the newly-appointed assistant director of Sports Authority of India on Monday evening, Sindhu shared her journey -- from learning basics from coaches Mehboob Ali and Mohammad Ali at the IRISET Stadium, then moving to Fateh Maidan Indoor Stadium under Dronacharya awardee S.M. Arif before finally joining Gopi Chand Academy in 2004-05 upon insistence of the then coach Tom John and the SAAP coach Govardhan Reddy.

“This I am not saying just because my parents had sports background (P.V. Ramana and P. Vijaya were both former international volleyballers). Like in the case of guiding their children in education, I strongly feel the parents can play an equally significant role in their kids growing up in the world of sport,” she said.

“Obviously, parents under the psyche of a kid better than many others. I spend a lot of time with my father watching matches of myself and other players to analyse and plan accordingly to face them,” she said.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu also highlighted the “excellent support” she has been getting from the SAI, Badminton Association of India and all the support staff at the Gopi Chand Academy over the years.

“The biggest challenge for me initially was to travel a distance of about 120 km daily (two trips to Academy from her home in Secunderabad). My father taking leave from Railways’ service was important as he guided me daily on areas of improvement,” she said.

On relationship between the athlete and the coach, Sindhu said she never questioned the coaches or trainers and always followed their instructions.

“Well, coaches should also make sure players are giving their best in training and in a match,” she said.

“There should be a continuity of the coaches but unfortunately most of the seniors have left before their contract ended. This should be looked into very carefully as it effects the performances of the players,” 24-year-old Sindhu said.

She also suggested at looking at the size of a national camp only with elite players analysing the performances in the Asian and the Olympic Games.

Sindhu felt the young sports administrators play a big role in the future of Indian sports and hence should understand the coaching system, not hesitate to question any wrongdoings in the camps by having surprise visits and even appoint a coach to get the daily updates from the SAI Centres.

The reigning world champion also felt that care should be taken not to significantly change the game style of young players who join the national camp.