Telangana man Rajendar Kommu named BWF Line Judge

For 47-year-old Rajendar Kommu, it is another feather on the cap as he is now the first one from Telangana to be named as Badminton World Federation Line Judge based on his consistent performances in national and international events in India in the past few years.

He is one of the only two Indians (the other being Rakesh Rasania of Gujarat) to get this honour this year for a three-year term till 2024 which will also mean he can officiate now in BWF events abroad.

“It all started in 2008 when I first officiated in the state championship and then qualified as National Grade II umpire in 2010 and then as Grade I umpire in 2013,” says the badminton official, born in Nekkonda village of Warangal.

“Obviously, I owe my career to Punnaiah sir (former APBA Secretary K. Ch. Punnaiah Choudhary) and BWF senior official Vemuri Sudhakar who guided me right through my career,” he says.

Rajendar has been a regular at most of the major national and international events including the high-profile PBL, Hyderabad Open, Tata Open, Rajendar, earning the respect of the players and officials with his expertise and efficient handling of his job.

“I wanted to make it big as a player (represented Kakatiya University) but failed. Then, I was encouraged to be a technical official by my first guru Mohan Rao sir and later on by Warangal Badminton Association secretary Ramesh Reddy sir,” says the double Post-Graduate and now doing PhD in Physical Education.

And, his most memorable match happens to be the one featuring London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and the reigning Olympic Champion Carolina Marin in the 2017 PBL at Gachibowli Stadium here.

“That was a dream match for me. And, I was really happy with the way I was appreciated for officiating a match featuring such big names,” he says.

What next? “Well, I am preparing to write the BWF examinations to be a BWF chair umpire for which only two from India each time,” Rajendar concluded.