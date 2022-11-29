Badminton

BWF rankings: Lakshya Sen regains career-best sixth spot, Gayatri-Treesa breaks into top 20

Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped two spots to regain his career-best sixth position in the latest BWF World Rankings on Tuesday.

PTI
29 November, 2022 16:42 IST
29 November, 2022 16:42 IST
Lakshya Sen in action. (File Photo)

Lakshya Sen in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped two spots to regain his career-best sixth position in the latest BWF World Rankings on Tuesday.

Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped two spots to regain his career-best sixth position in the latest BWF World Rankings on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had a stellar run this season, has 75,024 points from 23 tournaments.

Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy remained static at world number 11 and 12 respectively.

Also Read
Asia Junior Championships 2022: Unnati Hooda to spearhead India’s challenge

Women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand broke into the top 20 by jumping two places to world number 19.

The pair, winner of bronze medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, has 46,020 points from 17 tournaments.

French Open and Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained in the seventh spot in men’s doubles.

Mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also remained at the 24th position.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who hasn’t played any tournament since the Birmingham CWG due to an ankle injury, also stayed at the world number six position.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us