P.V. Sindhu drops out of world top 10; Satwik-Chirag retain sixth ranking

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad, who has been struggling this season since returning to action following a long injury lay-off, slipped two places to the 11th spot with 60,448 points.

PTI
28 March, 2023 20:05 IST
P.V. Sindhu slipped outside the top 10 rankings

P.V. Sindhu slipped outside the top 10 rankings | Photo Credit: PTI

Having failed to defend her women’s singles title at last week’s Swiss Open, double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu dropped out of the world’s top 10 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.

Spanish Masters: Can Sindhu make a turnaround?

A former world champion, Sindhu, who has a career-best ranking of World No. 2, has been in the top 10 since November, 2016. She first cracked the elite top 10 in August, 2013.

In men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy was static at World No. 8, while Kidambi Srikanth dropped a rung to 21st place and Lakshya Sen was 25th.

Swiss Open champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty strengthened their world number six position, while women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was static at the 18th position.

