MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Badminton: China wins Uber Cup for 16th time, beats Indonesia 3-0 in final

China, which lost the final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia, playing its first Uber Cup final since 2008.

Published : May 05, 2024 17:37 IST , Chengdu - 1 MIN READ

AP
China’s Women’s Badminton team gathered for a group cheer before a final match against Indonesia for the Uber Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province.
China’s Women’s Badminton team gathered for a group cheer before a final match against Indonesia for the Uber Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Women’s Badminton team gathered for a group cheer before a final match against Indonesia for the Uber Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province. | Photo Credit: AP

China underlined its supremacy by beating Indonesia to win the Uber Cup for the 16th time on Sunday.

China, which lost the final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia 3-0, playing its first Uber Cup final since 2008.

Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei provided China with a perfect start when she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16. The Chinese pair of world No. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan then outplayed Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-11, 21-8 for a commanding 2-0 lead.

ALSO READ | Consistency and patience will be key in Paris Olympics: Tanisha Crasto

Teenager Ester Nurumi fought hard for Indonesia before He Bing Jiao recovered to win 10-21, 21-15, 21-17.

“Last time it was a shame that we couldn’t win the Uber Cup, so over the last two years we were always ready, and we were playing at home,” said He Bing.

Later on Sunday, both nations will meet in the Thomas Cup final. It is the first time since 2012 that the same countries will be playing in both the men’s and women’s finals. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Uber Cup /

Chen Yu Fei /

Thomas Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs CSK Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 56/2 (7); Prabhsimran, Shashank try to rebuild after early setback
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Playoffs contenders Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders face off; Streaming info, playing 11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024 live: Will coin flip favour Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Lineups out; Palmer starts in CHE v WHU; Kick off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Harshal cleans up Dhoni for 0 as Punjab restricts Chennai to 167
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Badminton: China wins Uber Cup for 16th time, beats Indonesia 3-0 in final
    AP
  2. Consistency and patience will be key in Paris Olympics: Tanisha Crasto
    PTI
  3. Now I know what to focus on in training: Prannoy after India’s Thomas Cup exit
    PTI
  4. Former badminton ace Kento Momota bows out of international competition
    AFP
  5. Thomas Cup 2024: India’s title defence ends with 3-1 loss to China in quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs CSK Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 56/2 (7); Prabhsimran, Shashank try to rebuild after early setback
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Playoffs contenders Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders face off; Streaming info, playing 11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024 live: Will coin flip favour Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Lineups out; Palmer starts in CHE v WHU; Kick off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Harshal cleans up Dhoni for 0 as Punjab restricts Chennai to 167
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment