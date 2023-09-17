MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Christie, Yamaguchi win Hong Kong Open titles

Jonatan Christie became the first Indonesian to win the Hong Kong Open men’s singles title in 25 years after a fierce battle with Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, whose compatriot Akane Yamaguchi claimed the women’s title.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 19:53 IST , Hong Kong - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jonatan Christie in action.
Jonatan Christie in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jonatan Christie in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jonatan Christie became the first Indonesian to win the Hong Kong Open men’s singles title in 25 years after a fierce battle with Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, whose compatriot Akane Yamaguchi claimed the women’s title.

Christie was pushed all the way by world number 15 Nishimoto after dropping the first game 12-21.

But he managed to force a decider when he won the second game 22-20, with the final stretching out for 90 minutes to become the longest match of the tournament.

The fifth seed then clinched a match by taking the final game 21-18.

“The match wasn’t easy at all, Kenta played well and never gave up but neither did I,” Christie said.

READ | Asian Games Athletes’ Committee poll: Saina set to win uncontested

Christie became the first Indonesian to take the men’s singles title since Budi Santoso in 1998, an even more remarkable achievement given that he said he was so unhappy with his fitness when he arrived that he wasn’t sure he would be able to play.

The men’s draw had been rocked by the surprise defeat of world number one Victor Axelsen of Denmark in the first round.

Yamaguchi pocketed her fifth title of the year by sweeping aside China’s Zhang Yiman 21-18 21-15 in the women’s final.

“It’s been a fruitful outing for me and I’m very happy that I won the tournament,” world number two Yamaguchi said.

“I’ve had a good fortnight in China and Hong Kong China and I hope to build on what I accomplished in these two weeks.”

The Hong Kong pair of Tang Chun-man and Tse Ying-suet generated some local excitement by blazing their way into the mixed doubles finals for the first time.

However, they were beaten 21-13 21-19 by China’s new pairing of Guo Xinwa and Wei Yaxin.

“We are disappointed because we badly wanted to be the first home mixed pair to win the Hong Kong Open,” Tse said.

“But our opponents are a new pair and we were not really familiar with their style of play.”

Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Ramadhanti fought back to beat Malaysians Perly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 14-21 24-22 21-9 to clinch the women’s doubles title.

The men’s doubles title went to Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, who squeezed past Indonesia’s Leo Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-10 22-24 21-19.

Several players criticised the court conditions after slipping during matches, including US player Zhang Beiwen, who said on Instagram she had lost her footing during her quarterfinal against Yamaguchi.

Axelsen and Spain’s three-time world champion Carolina Marin also criticised the courts.

Related Topics

Jonatan Christie /

Hong Kong Open /

Akane Yamaguchi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
  2. Christie, Yamaguchi win Hong Kong Open titles
    AFP
  3. Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Jansen’s all-round show, Markram lead South Africa to 3-2 series win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ferrari’s Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull’s run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Christie, Yamaguchi win Hong Kong Open titles
    AFP
  2. Satwik-Chirag: Consistency will be the key to success in Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. From Satwik-Chirag’s highs to Sindhu’s lows, Asian Games 2023 a test for India’s badminton faithful
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Indian challenge ends in Hong Kong Open badminton
    PTI
  5. Tanisha-Ashwini enter Hong Kong pre-quarterfinals, Lakshya withdraws
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
  2. Christie, Yamaguchi win Hong Kong Open titles
    AFP
  3. Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Jansen’s all-round show, Markram lead South Africa to 3-2 series win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ferrari’s Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull’s run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment