Lockdown diaries: Used sanitiser to clean flight seat, says P.V. Sindhu

World champion P. V. Sindhu is going through a different kind of experience at home — in self-isolation — on return from the All England Championships along with her father P. V. Ramana.

In a chat with Sportstar, the 24-year-old lead shuttler shares her thoughts on the dreaded coronavirus pandemic and how she is spending her time at this critical phase.

How were the last few days for you in the wake of the coronavirus fast spreading across the world?

I feel sad at what is happening around the world. These are extremely testing times for all of us. No doubt, it is very difficult to stay indoors, especially for athletes like me. But, again, there are certain things that are not in our hands but merit utmost caution in whatever we do. It is going to be tough, but we have to mentally prepared for the challenges ahead.

Do you have enough hand sanitisers and other related gear?

In fact, when we went to the All England Championships a few days ago just when the dreaded coronavirus was fast spreading and there were even serious concerns about playing there, we were fully prepared, armed with all these things, for safety and health are obviously the first priority. We had a huge stock of sanitisers and wipes, which we used to even clean the seats even though we were few in the business class. So, in a way, it was a different kind of experience but which again helped us to protect ourselves from the virus.

We didn’t experience any tough times on arrival in London or in Hyderabad. The usual medical tests were in place thanks to the efforts of the government, which again should be appreciated....

