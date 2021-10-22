Denmark Open: Sindhu ousted in quarters

India's double Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu bowed out of the Denmark Open on Friday after losing in straight games to World No. 8 An Seyoung in the women's singles quarterfinals here.

Playing her first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August, Sindhu couldn't match her fifth seeded young Korean rival, going down 11-21 12-21 in 36 minutes. Sindhu had also lost to An Seyoung in straight games the last time they clashed here two years ago in their only career meeting.

The reigning world champion, who had taken a break to rejuvenate after a hectic Olympics campaign, couldn't find a way across the attacking game of the Korean, who was always a step ahead during the contest.

RELATED| Denmark Open: Sindhu enters quarterfinals; Srikanth goes down to Kento Momota

An Seyoung made a superb start and took just six minutes to grab a massive seven-point lead at the break with Sindhu unable to find a crack in the Korean's game. The Indian tried to control the net but committed few unforced errors with the Korean showing great athleticism to return everything thrown at her.

The Korean dominated the forecourt and played some exceptional shots, including a few diving forehand returns, to lead 16-8. In the end, Sindhu netted to give 10 game points to the Korean, who sealed the opening game when the Indian erred again.

RELATED| Denmark Open: Lakshya sails into second round, Saina sinks

Sindhu tried to change her tactics by playing high lifts but she was not disciplined enough and after trailing 7-8 at one stage, she slipped to 8-11 at the break. It was a one-way traffic after the interval as An Seyoung jumped to 20-10 in a jiffy. Sindhu saved two match points before committing another error.