German Open 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 The upcoming Yonex German Open 2021 was cancelled owing to restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI New Delhi 11 February, 2021 21:41 IST The tournament was to be held from March 9-14.. (Representative Image) - Getty Images The upcoming Yonex German Open 2021 was on Thursday cancelled owing to restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The tournament was to be held in Mülheim an der Ruhr from March 9-14.The German Badminton Association made the decision "in consultation and agreement" with the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the sport's global governing body said in a statement. Read: P.V. Sindhu trains at Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence "The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournament," the BWF added.The YONEX German Open is a Super 300 tournament on the HSBC BWF World Tour.The new-look BWF calendar, which was released last December, sees a number of tournaments postponed from first and second quarters of the season, and a handful of Grade 2 tournaments cancelled.