Chennai set for local badminton league from October 24

Chennai will host its first Greater Chennai Badminton League (GCBL) for junior badminton players at the Shuttler's Academy, Mylapore, from October 24.

There will be players from badminton academies, including Alpha Academy, Trinity Badminton Academy, Smash Bounce Badminton Academy, ASR Sports Academy, Aditya-Tejesh Badminton Academy, and Fireball Badminton Academy.

The GCBL aims to create a platform for young shuttlers.

In the inaugural edition, six teams will play each other once in the league phase. Every match will conclude its winner from a best-of-three game of 21 points each.

All six matches (u-19 and u-15 with match format combination) will be played during the league phase. The top two teams will meet in the final on December 12.