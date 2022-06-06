Former CWG medallist R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt retires

Former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and shuttler R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt announced retirement from badminton on Monday.

“It is with teary eyes that I type this to share with you all the news that I am retiring from the sport I love the most! I have played this sport over two decades with utmost discipline and to the best of my abilities each time I got on court,” the 32-year-old Guru Sai Dutt said.

“ It has been an honour to represent the country. I would like to thank my parents, sister Navya Manuri and all the well wishers for their unconditional love and support over the years,” the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist said.

For someone who took to the sport watching P. Gopichand win the 2001 All England championship, Guru said he should be forever grateful to his childhood idol and mentor Gopi Anna.

“Also to the Gopichand academy for coaching me in the best possible way all along,” he said.

Guru also thanked all the coaches, physio’s and the support staff during my journey for always being helpful.

“I can’t thank my sponsors and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd enough for their immense support,” he said.

Guru, who never really played to his potential at the highest level, had a special word of gratitude to champion shuttler Saina Nehwal and P. Kashyap.

“Last but not the least, what started off as friends,training partners and competitors eventually turned into family, I thank you (Saina and Kashyap) for always having my back,” he said.

“However, I am glad to still remain with the sport and begin my next phase of the career in coaching as a part of the national team. I look forward to this new journey with my life partner Amulya,” he said.