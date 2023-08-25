MagazineBuy Print

BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy beats Axelsen in three-game thriller

India’s HS Prannoy recovered from a poor start to beat defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles of the World Championship’s quarterfinal in Copenhagen on Friday.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 22:50 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Prannoy H. S. of India during his quarterfinal single match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the BWF World Championship.
Prannoy H. S. of India during his quarterfinal single match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the BWF World Championship. | Photo Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP
infoIcon

Prannoy H. S. of India during his quarterfinal single match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the BWF World Championship. | Photo Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP

India’s highest-ranked men’s singles player HS Prannoy surged back from a game down to overpower defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals to assure himself his first BWF World Championships medal in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

The 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 win makes Prannoy the fifth Indian men’s singles player to win a World Championships medal and also extends India’s record of having at least one medallist in the event since 2011.

Prannoy, despite his current form, went into the match as an underdog against the Dane, who led their head-to-head record 7-2 and had won the last three tournaments he had participated in the run-up to the championship on home soil.

RELATED | BWF World Championships 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair loses in quarters

The world no. 1 looked like he could run away with things when he opened up a 9-2 lead in the opening game, which he then stitched up with ease.

Prannoy, who had upset 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew in the earlier round, showed greater purpose in his approach in the second game, reading Axelsen’s strokes far better. He also began finding his range with his smashes to put pressure on the Dane.

A 49-shot rally to make it 19-14 in the second game showed Prannoy’s resilience to take the game into the third set.

Prannoy didn’t allow Axelsen to settle in the third set as he forced the world no. 1 to constantly chase the shuttle.

There were a few nervous moments when Axelsen closed the gap from 6-12 to 14-17 but Prannoy stood his ground and forced errors from his opponents to wrap up the quarterfinal in an hour and eight minutes.

He will now face 3rd seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, who packed off Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 18-21, 21-15, 21-13.

