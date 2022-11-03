Hylo Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lu Guang Zu to enter pre-quarterfinals

World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth of India began Hylo Open with a win as he beat China’s Lu Guang Zu 15-21, 21-14, 21-13 in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Thursday.

Despite losing the first game, the Indian made a comeback to win the next two games comfortably, thereby maintaining his 100 per cent win record over the Chinese shuttler.

The two had last met in the German Open March 2022, when Srikanth had secured a win with a similar 2-1 score in his favour.

He is one of the two Indians left in the tournament after Lakshya Sen was knocked out by NG Ka Long Angus and H. S. Prannoy withdrew in the Super 300 event.

In the women’s doubles, the Indian dup of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat Germany’s Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau in straight games, winning the match 21-18, 21-15.