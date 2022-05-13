Badminton

India beats Denmark 3-2, reaches first-ever Thomas Cup final

Indian men's badminton team beat Denmark to reach its first-ever Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Friday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 May, 2022 22:58 IST

FILE PHOTO: India's H S Prannoy beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the third and deciding singles to take the nation to its first ever Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Friday.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 May, 2022 22:58 IST

Indian men's badminton team beat Denmark to reach its first-ever Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Friday.

India beat Denmark 3-2 in a nail-biting semifinal to set up Sunday's summit clash with Indonesia.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App