Badminton Badminton India beats Denmark 3-2, reaches first-ever Thomas Cup final Indian men's badminton team beat Denmark to reach its first-ever Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Friday. Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 22:58 IST FILE PHOTO: India's H S Prannoy beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the third and deciding singles to take the nation to its first ever Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Friday. - AP Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 22:58 IST Indian men's badminton team beat Denmark to reach its first-ever Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Friday.India beat Denmark 3-2 in a nail-biting semifinal to set up Sunday's summit clash with Indonesia.More to follow...