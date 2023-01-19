Fajar Alfian-Mohammad Rian Ardianto beat fellow Indonesians Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Mulana in straight games, 21-17, 21-18, to reach the quarterfinals of the India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Thursday.

Fajar and Ardianto, who regained their world no. 1 ranking after winning Malaysia Open last week, will face Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel in the quarterfinals on Friday. World no. 17 Lamsfuss-Seidel won a marathon three-game contest in one hour and five minutes to knock out world no. 7 Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen.

Zhang Siwei-Huang Yaqiong, the mixed doubles champion at Malaysia Open, needed merely 31 minutes to advance as the Chinese pair beat Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in straight games (21-16, 21-9).

In women’s doubles, Malaysian pair Parley Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan also sealed its place in the last eight by prevailing over Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chiahsin-Teng Chun Hsun 16-21, 21-17, 21-18.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles, He Bingjiao won her round of 16 match 21-18, 21-15 against Kim Ga-Eun. But her compatriot Wang Zhiyi retired hurt midway through the second game to concede the match to American Beiwen Zhang.