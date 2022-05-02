Indian top para shuttlers head to Peru for training

Para shuttlers World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No. 3 Sukant Kadam head to Peru for training at the Videna National High-Performance Center in Lima Peru.

Both Pramod and Sukant will be coached under the Peru National Para Badminton team. This will help them exchange ideas, learn new styles and understand different techniques.

“I have had a very roller coaster start to 2022 and I want to focus and utilize the time between tournaments in improving my technique and skills,” Pramod said in a statement on Monday.

READ: Paris Olympics 2024: IOC approves BWF qualification regulations

“The Peru team is a strong upcoming team and it will be of great help to exchange new ideas and understand their thought process which will help me prepare better for the upcoming tournaments,” he said.

For his part, Sukant said they have three back-to-back tournaments after the Brazil International 2022 coming up in the next 45 days and that he wanted to keep the momentum and improve his game.

“I wanted to focus on improving my movements and learning new techniques. I also want to get exposure to how the teams around the world are training so I can pick up the best parts and include it in my training,” he said.

Derly Delgado who trains the team in Peru, said his team would be happy to have the two para badminton champions from India in their categories in training.

“This allows us to learn how they train in India. It will also benefit us and help us improve as they are as they are

world and para-Olympic medallists.,” he said.