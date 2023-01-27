Badminton

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen goes down to Jonatan Christie; Ashwini-Tanisha plays later today

The world no. 3 Christie lost the first game 15-21 but fought back to win the next two games 21-10, 21-13. The match lasted one hour and two minutes.

Team Sportstar
27 January, 2023 15:48 IST
27 January, 2023 15:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen plays a shot during the men’s singles match against Rasmus Gemke at the India Open 2023 in New Delhi on January 19, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen plays a shot during the men’s singles match against Rasmus Gemke at the India Open 2023 in New Delhi on January 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The world no. 3 Christie lost the first game 15-21 but fought back to win the next two games 21-10, 21-13. The match lasted one hour and two minutes.

Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie beat Lakshya Sen to reach the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Friday.

The world no. 3 Christie lost the first game 15-21 but fought back to win the next two games 21-10, 21-13 and clinched the match, which lasted one hour and two minutes.

Also Read
No to badminton, yes to fencing: Aryan, cousin of Lakshya Sen, eyes gold in Khelo India Youth Games

Christie will face China’s Shi Yuqi in the last four. Shi beat compatriot Lu Guangzu in straight games.

In women’s singles, former Worlds and Olympic champion Carolina Marin reached her first semifinal in 2023. The Spaniard beat Line Christophersen in the quarterfinals. Marin will face Han Yue of China in the last four.

Meanwhile, China’s men’s doubles pairing of He Jiting and Zhou Haodong hammered Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooiyik in straight games (21-17, 21-10) to seal their place in the semifinal.

Later today, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, India’s remaining hope in the Super 500 event, will be fighting for a place in the last four when they face Yuki Fukushima Sayaka Hirota in the quarterfinals.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us