Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie beat Lakshya Sen to reach the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Friday.

The world no. 3 Christie lost the first game 15-21 but fought back to win the next two games 21-10, 21-13 and clinched the match, which lasted one hour and two minutes.

Christie will face China’s Shi Yuqi in the last four. Shi beat compatriot Lu Guangzu in straight games.

In women’s singles, former Worlds and Olympic champion Carolina Marin reached her first semifinal in 2023. The Spaniard beat Line Christophersen in the quarterfinals. Marin will face Han Yue of China in the last four.

Meanwhile, China’s men’s doubles pairing of He Jiting and Zhou Haodong hammered Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooiyik in straight games (21-17, 21-10) to seal their place in the semifinal.

Later today, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, India’s remaining hope in the Super 500 event, will be fighting for a place in the last four when they face Yuki Fukushima Sayaka Hirota in the quarterfinals.