Badminton

Indonesia Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal progress to second round

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal made an impressive start at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament, advancing to the second round with contrasting wins on Wednesday.

PTI
25 January, 2023 15:52 IST
25 January, 2023 15:52 IST
India’s Lakshya Sen in action.

India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal made an impressive start at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament, advancing to the second round with contrasting wins on Wednesday.

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal made an impressive start at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament, advancing to the second round of men’s and women’s singles events, respectively, with contrasting wins on Wednesday.

Sen, who had a subdued start to the new season with early exits from Malaysia and India in the last two weeks, dished out a superlative performance to outwit Japan’s new sensation, Kodai Naraoka, 21-12, 21-11 in his opening match.

Also Read
Indonesia Masters 2023: Struggling Momota exits in first round

Saina, who had reached the second round at India Open, eked out a 21-15, 17-21, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po to make it to the pre-quarterfinals.

Seventh seed Sen will face Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong next, while Saina takes on the winner of the match between two Chinese, Zhang Yi Man and eighth seed Han Yue.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth continued to flatter to deceive as he blew a 18-15 lead and two game points in the second game to lose 10-21, 22-24 in 39 minutes.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us