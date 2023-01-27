Badminton

Indonesia Masters: Home hero Christie and Spaniard Marin storm into semifinals

South Korea’s An Se-young, the women’s world number two, also secured a place in the semi-finals after beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

AFP
Jakarta 27 January, 2023 20:36 IST
Jakarta 27 January, 2023 20:36 IST
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie returns a shot to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen during the men's single match in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie returns a shot to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen during the men's single match in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) | Photo Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

South Korea’s An Se-young, the women’s world number two, also secured a place in the semi-finals after beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Badminton world number three Jonatan Christie fought back to beat India’s Lakshya Sen on Friday and reach the Indonesia Masters semi-finals.

The Indonesian ace started slowly against 12th-ranked Sen before taking the quarter-final 15-21, 21-10, 21-13.

“I feel grateful because I could win this match against Sen. He is one of the most agile players, he had good shots,” said Christie.

Also Read
Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen goes down to Jonatan Christie; Ashwini-Tanisha plays later today

The 25-year-old will meet China’s Shi Yuqi, a runner-up in the world championships in 2018, in Saturday’s last four.

Shi is down to 27th in the rankings having only returned to action last year after serving a 10-month ban by the Chinese Badminton Association.

Shi defeated fellow Chinese player Lu Guangzu in their quarter-final on Friday.

In the women’s quarter-finals, three-time world champion Carolina Marin beat Denmark’s Line Christophersen 22-20, 21-9.

The Spanish star will face China’s Han Yue next.

“Let’s see if I can win, but of course, I will do my best. I will give a really good fight,” said Marin.

South Korea’s An Se-young, the women’s world number two, also secured a place in the semi-finals after beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-15, 21-15.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us