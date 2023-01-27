Indonesia Masters: Home hero Christie and Spaniard Marin storm into semifinals

Badminton world number three Jonatan Christie fought back to beat India’s Lakshya Sen on Friday and reach the Indonesia Masters semi-finals.

The Indonesian ace started slowly against 12th-ranked Sen before taking the quarter-final 15-21, 21-10, 21-13.

“I feel grateful because I could win this match against Sen. He is one of the most agile players, he had good shots,” said Christie.

The 25-year-old will meet China’s Shi Yuqi, a runner-up in the world championships in 2018, in Saturday’s last four.

Shi is down to 27th in the rankings having only returned to action last year after serving a 10-month ban by the Chinese Badminton Association.

Shi defeated fellow Chinese player Lu Guangzu in their quarter-final on Friday.

In the women’s quarter-finals, three-time world champion Carolina Marin beat Denmark’s Line Christophersen 22-20, 21-9.

The Spanish star will face China’s Han Yue next.

“Let’s see if I can win, but of course, I will do my best. I will give a really good fight,” said Marin.

South Korea’s An Se-young, the women’s world number two, also secured a place in the semi-finals after beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-15, 21-15.