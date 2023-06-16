Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinal: Srikanth trails behind Li Shi Feng after game one

- June 16, 2023 15:2018-11
Srikanth stretches from the groung to hit before receiving a backhand and depositing it where Li was unable to retaliate.
- June 16, 2023 15:1715-9
Srikanth’s agressive smashes near the net leave Li hapless and unable to react.
- June 16, 2023 15:1512-7
From Li’s right corner near the net, Srikanth smashes it to the left backline. Leaving the Chinese stretching but unable to reach.
- June 16, 2023 15:1110-6
An angular smash near the sideline leaves Li defenseless yet again.
- June 16, 2023 15:098-5
A jump smash was all that was needed to ensure Li is unable to connect.
- June 16, 2023 15:087-5
The Chinese is made to run from front to back court before Srikanth ends it with a smash.
- June 16, 2023 15:076-5
A deceptive straight drop shot by the Indian gets him in the lead.
- June 16, 2023 15:064-4
Seems like Srikanth’s nemesis this game is his ability to play net shots as he gets one onto the net yet again.
- June 16, 2023 15:032-2
Srikanth gets assertive as he smashes near the net to earn a point.
- June 16, 2023 15:00GAME ONE: Scores will read as Kidambi Srikanth- Li Shi Feng (14-21)
And just like that Li wins the first game.
- June 16, 2023 14:5914-20
Srikanth challenges an out call, but is unsucessful and its game point for Li.
- June 16, 2023 14:5813-19
A six point difference as Li’s ability to read the shuttle placement is currently better than Srikanth’s, who is agressive but falters near the net.
- June 16, 2023 14:559-14
The gap between the two widens as Srikanth is unable to catch up but several mistakes near the net and the inability to read his opponent.
- June 16, 2023 14:507-11
A four point lead by Li at the mid-game interval.
- June 16, 2023 14:497-9
An unforced error by the Chinese, who hits one crosscourt smash wide off the sideline.
- June 16, 2023 14:464-6
Srikanth deceives Li by aiming for the backline, who turns his back to the net and returns it but is soon taken aback by the Indian’s body smash.
- June 16, 2023 14:442-5
Srikanth’s unforced errors reign early during the game. Is it just the starting jitters or is the Chinese too good for the Indian?
- June 16, 2023 14:432-2
The Chinese’s net shot followed by a body smash leaves the Indian unable to receive it.
- June 16, 2023 14:412-0
Feng uses too much power and Srikanth is able to read it as he leaves one that lands outside the backline.
- June 16, 2023 14:401-0
The shuttle edges the net and bounces off to Li Shi Feng’s side.
- June 16, 2023 14:40Players warm-up
The two players enter the court and warm-up.
- June 16, 2023 14:13Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng (Head-to-head)
Srikanth has a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head against the Chinese with his win at the 2021 BWF World Championships. The Indian defeated Li Shi Feng 15-21, 21-18, 21-17.
- June 16, 2023 13:55PREVIEW
Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy registered straight game wins to advance to the men’s singles quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event on Thursday.
Taking the court first, Srikanth used his vast experience to quell the challenge of Lakshya Sen 21-17, 22-20 in an all-Indian second round duel.
It was a hard-fought battle between the two Indians but Srikanth bagged the crucial moments with his calmness and experience to prevail over Lakshya in the match that lasted 45 minutes.
The win ensured Srikanth’s dominance over his younger compatriot as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0 over Lakshya.
Seventh seed Prannoy then took just 43 minutes to get the better of Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-18, 21-16.
Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion and world No. 5 men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty sailed past China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-15 in 46 minutes.
The Indian seventh seed will be up against top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the quarterfinals
- June 16, 2023 13:46When and where to watch the Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 matches will be available on Sports 18 and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and BWF’s YouTube Channel BWF TV.
