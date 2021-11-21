Indonesia Masters: Japan's Momota wins first title since 2020 car accident

Top-seeded Kento Momota of Japan beat third-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-17, 21-11 in the men's singles final of the Indonesia Masters on Sunday to win his first title since a major car accident in January 2020.

Last year, after winning the Malaysian Masters, Momota was on his way to the Kuala Lumpur airport when the van in which he was travelling crashed into a lorry from behind on the Maju Expressway. While the van driver died in the accident, Momota was lucky to escape with facial lacerations and bodily bruising but has struggled to be at his best at times.

In the women's singles final, fourth-seeded An Seyoung of South Korea defeated top-seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-17, 21-19 in a rematch of this year's Denmark Open final where the former had to retire during the final game.