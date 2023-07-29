Japan Open 2023 LIVE Score, Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie semifinal: Sen leads 15-11 in Game 2; live streaming updates

July 29, 2023 10:15

Head-to-head: Sen vs Christie

Lakshya Sen 1-1 Jonatan Christie

The fifth-ranked Christie and Sen have met twice in their respective careers.

In their previous meeting at the Indonesian Masters 2023 in January, Christie scripted a comeback 15-21, 21-10, 21-13 win over Sen in the quarterfinal.

Sen and Christie first met at the Asian Team Championships in 2020, where the Indian trumped the latter with a 21-18, 22-20 win.