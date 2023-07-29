Japan Open 2023 LIVE Score, Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie semifinal: Sen leads 15-11 in Game 2; live streaming updates

Key Updates
- July 29, 2023 11:22Game 2: 8-14 (Sen)
Sen topples Christie’s incredible defence with an equally impressive reflex pass to the Indonesian’s right corner. Tenacious rallies on display here.
- July 29, 2023 11:20Game 2: 7-12
Christie tightens his defence but Sen stays patient this time and latches onto a fiery smash down the line for his first point after the break.
- July 29, 2023 11:19Game 2: 7-11
And just like the previous game, Christie is reeling in quick points after the break. Sen’s aggression thins into a few errors on the sidelines.
- July 29, 2023 11:17Game 2: 4-11
Lakshya Sen takes the lead at the break with six consecutive points, topped by a clinical smash down the line past Christie’s stretch to his left.
- July 29, 2023 11:16Game 2: 4-9
Sen sizzles Christie with a perfect mix of aggression and pace. The Indonesian fails to muster a response in the opening half.
- July 29, 2023 11:15Game 2: 4-7
Three points on the trot and Sen launches a superb cross-courter and follows up with a pacy shot high onto Christie’s racquet.
- July 29, 2023 11:14Game 2: 4-5
Sen continues to offer Christie the room and time to launch manic smashes down the line.
- July 29, 2023 11:13Game 2: 3-4
A 23-shot rally, the longest of the match so far, and Sen pulls ahead.
- July 29, 2023 11:11Game 2: 1-3
Sen takes the early lead with a few aggressive shots.
- July 29, 2023 11:09Game 2
Christie opens proceedings.
- July 29, 2023 11:08Game 1: 21-15
Christie takes Game 1 - 21-15. Excellent recovery after the break as he recorded 12 points since to Sen’s four.
- July 29, 2023 11:07Game 1: 20-15
Christie on game point. Sen is unsettled by a shot that passes through after hitting the net.
- July 29, 2023 11:06Game 1: 19-13
An unsuccessful challenge from Sen for a shot that passes the long service line and Christie inches closer to sealing the game.
- July 29, 2023 11:03Game 1: 17-13
Christie maintains his ascendency with a firm jump smash. Sen’s gameplay has muddled drastically.
- July 29, 2023 11:02Game 1: 15-12
Christie continues to break away now with some unpredictable moves up front and back from the service line. He nearly puts Sen off his feet with a swift shot towards the chest.
- July 29, 2023 11:00Game 1: 14-12
Stupendous work at the net from Christie as he gently cuts one shot diagonally ove the net. Sen has no chance to make ground for a chip.
- July 29, 2023 11:00Game 1: 13-12
Christie surges in confidence and takes the lead for the first time in the game.
- July 29, 2023 10:59Game 1: 11-12
Christie draws level at 11 but Sen continues to keep his momentum steady to regain the lead.
- July 29, 2023 10:57Game 1: 10-11
Sen fends off two smashes but fails to hold on as the rally grows intense. Attempts to chip one low shot back but fails to temper his shot.
- July 29, 2023 10:56Game 1: 9-11
A couple of wavering shots from Christie and Sen regains the lead before the break.
- July 29, 2023 10:54Game 1: 8-9
Another tempter from Christie and Sen does not err on the smash this time. He forces Christie to scoop low to his left but he misses the shuttle by a few inches.
- July 29, 2023 10:53Game 1: 8-7
Christie draws level as Sen errs on the cross-court jump smash, flying it past the sideline. And Christie pulls himself into the lead.
- July 29, 2023 10:51Game 1: 4-7
Christie attempts to claw back but Sen keeps him at bay by drawing some stretching rallies.
- July 29, 2023 10:50Game 1: 2-4
Christie draws one past the back line as Sen deftly the speed on his shots.
- July 29, 2023 10:48Game 1: 1-3
Sen takes the early lead with a cross-court smash moving low to Christie’s far right. The Indonesian fails to parry it back over the net.
- July 29, 2023 10:47Game 1: 0-1 (Christie-Sen)
Lakshya opens the serve from the far side and takes the opening point.
- July 29, 2023 10:41Moments away
Jonatan Christie, the fifth seed, walks out to the main court first. He is followed by Lakshya Sen, the only remaining unseeded player in the draw. Sen wins the toss and elects his side. The players limber up before Game 1.
- July 29, 2023 10:36Lakshya up next
India’s rising star will be up next in action against Christie in the first men’s singles semifinal.
- July 29, 2023 10:35Hoki, Kobayashi reach doubles final
Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) beat Liu Yu Chen/Ou Yang Xi (China) 21-10, 21-15 to reach the men’s doubles final. They will face Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) for the title.
- July 29, 2023 10:15Head-to-head: Sen vs Christie
Lakshya Sen 1-1 Jonatan Christie
The fifth-ranked Christie and Sen have met twice in their respective careers.
In their previous meeting at the Indonesian Masters 2023 in January, Christie scripted a comeback 15-21, 21-10, 21-13 win over Sen in the quarterfinal.
Sen and Christie first met at the Asian Team Championships in 2020, where the Indian trumped the latter with a 21-18, 22-20 win.
- July 29, 2023 09:54Lakshya up next
The men’s doubles semifinal between Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) and Liu Yu Chen/Ou Yang Xi (China) will be next, followed by Lakshya Sen’s semifinal clash against Jonatan Christie. Stay tuned.
- July 29, 2023 09:50Kim So Yeong, Kong Hee Yong reach women’s doubles semifinal
Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong script a remarkable turnaround to beat Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 14-21, 21-13, 21-10 in 65 minutes and reach the final.
The fourth-seeded pair will meet the top-ranked Chinese pair, Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fen, in the final.
- July 29, 2023 09:45Lakshya Sen: Indian badminton’s torchbearer hoping to shine at the Paris Olympics
- July 29, 2023 09:41Lakshya Sen in 2023
Lakshya Sen has had a fruitful run this year so far. As he sets eyes on his seventh BWF World Tour final, here’s a look back on his performances this year:
- US Open (July) - SF
- Canada Open (July) - Winner
- Indonesia Open (June) - R16
- Singapore Open (June) - R32
- Thailand Open (June) - SF
- Malaysia Masters (May) - R16
- Swiss Open (March) - R32
- All England Championships (March) - R16
- German Open (March) - R32
- Indonesia Masters (January) - QF
- India Open (January) - R16
- Malaysia Open (January) - R32
- July 29, 2023 09:22Results and upcoming matches
- Women’s doubles semifinal: Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (China) beat Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota (Japan) - 21-19, 21-18
- Men’s doubles semifinal: Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) beat Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto (Indonesia) - 21-19, 21-10
- Women’s doubles semifinal: Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (South Korea) beat Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara (ongoing) - 14-21, 21-13, 21-10
- Men’s doubles semifinal: Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) beat Liu Yu Chen/Ou Yang Xi (China) - 21-10, 21-15
- Men’s singles semifinal: Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Cristie - next
- Men’s singles semifinal: Viktor Axelsen vs Kodai Naraoka
- July 29, 2023 09:18Jonatan Cristie: Road to Semis
- R32 - beat June Wei Cheam - 21-7, 21-9
- R16 - beat Honga Yang Weng - 21-15, 21-14
- QF - beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn -21-16, 21-16
- July 29, 2023 09:16Lakshya Sen: Road to Semis
- R32 - beat Priyanshu Rajawat - 21-15, 12-21, 24-22
- R16 - beat Kanta Tsuneyama - 21-14, 21-16
- QF - beat Koki Watanabe - 21-15, 21-19
- July 29, 2023 06:37Preview: Lakshya continues impressive run to another semifinal
Lakshya Sen progressed to the semifinals to be the lone Indian survivor at the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament following the ouster of compatriots HS Prannoy and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday.
World number 13 Sen registered a 21-15, 21-19 victory over local player Koki Watanabe, ranked 33rd, to make his third successive semifinals, following his exploits in Canada and the United States.
The reigning Commonwealth Games champion will play fifth-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the semifinals.
World number 10 Prannoy too could have joined Sen in the last four but he squandered an opening game win and a 7-1 advantage in the second to eventually suffer a heart-breaking 21-19, 18-21, 8-21 loss against world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
A 2021 world championship bronze medallist, Sen, who had won the Canada Open Super 500 early this month, opened up a 5-3 lead early on before moving to 11-7 at the break.
The Indian didn’t have much problem negotiating the Japanese and soon sealed the opening game with two cross-court returns on both sides of the court.
After the change of sides, Watanabe tried to inject some pace in the rallies but Sen looked in control and moved to 3-2 with a lovely cross-court drop. A 42-shot rally ended with Sen’s backhand crashing into the net as Watanabe turned it around to lead 5-3 before consolidating it further at 7-3.
The Japanese strengthened his defense and things seemed like going downhill for Sen, who trailed 7-14.
However, the Indian scripted a turnaround, drawing his opponent to the net and using the drop shots to good effect. He soon turned the tables at 18-17 with a cross court smash.
With two returns on his opponent’s backhand, Sen gained one-match point before producing another precise return at the back-line and then threw his racquet in celebration. - PTI
- July 29, 2023 06:35When and where to watch Lakshya Sen v Jonatan Christie Japan Open semifinal today?
The Japan Open 2023 semifinal between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie will be telecast on the Sports 18 network and streamed on JioCinema from 10:00 AM IST (approx).
