Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in 2nd round with a straight-game loss to Loh Kean Yew

Kidambi Srikanth, on Thursday, made a second-round exit from the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament after suffering a straight-game loss to Loh Kean Yew. The match lasted for 35 minutes.

World no. 11 Srikanth led the first game for a few initial points, but Loh bounced back to win the first game 21-13.

In the second game, too, Srikanth looked desolate with the world no. 5 Singaporean earning points from smashes, drops, and drives. Eventually, the 29-year-old Indian conceded the second game 21-15.

With this win, Loh Kean Yew took a 2-1 head-to-head lead over Srikanth and sealed his place in the quarterfinals.