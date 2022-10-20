Badminton

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in 2nd round with a straight-game loss to Loh Kean Yew

World no. 5 Loh Kean Yew took 35 minutes to beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Denmark Open.

Team Sportstar
Odense, Denmark 20 October, 2022 21:33 IST
Odense, Denmark 20 October, 2022 21:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Srikanth Kidambi hits a shot to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during the men’s singles final at the BWF World Championships in Huelva on December 19, 2021. 

FILE PHOTO: Srikanth Kidambi hits a shot to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during the men’s singles final at the BWF World Championships in Huelva on December 19, 2021.  | Photo Credit:

World no. 5 Loh Kean Yew took 35 minutes to beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Denmark Open.

Kidambi Srikanth, on Thursday, made a second-round exit from the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament after suffering a straight-game loss to Loh Kean Yew. The match lasted for 35 minutes.

World no. 11 Srikanth led the first game for a few initial points, but Loh bounced back to win the first game 21-13.

Also Read
Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag cruises into quarterfinals; Treesa-Gayatri loses

In the second game, too, Srikanth looked desolate with the world no. 5 Singaporean earning points from smashes, drops, and drives. Eventually, the 29-year-old Indian conceded the second game 21-15.

With this win, Loh Kean Yew took a 2-1 head-to-head lead over Srikanth and sealed his place in the quarterfinals.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us