Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag cruises into quarterfinals with a straight-game win

Team Sportstar
20 October, 2022 17:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate their victory after a match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 26, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered their second straight-game win at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense on Thursday.

The world no. 8 Indian combo defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Fikri and Maulana Bagas 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

With this win, they advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the round of 32, Satwik-Chirag defeated the South Korean pair Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae in straight games to make a perfect start to their campaign in the tournament.

