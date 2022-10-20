Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered their second straight-game win at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense on Thursday.

The world no. 8 Indian combo defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Fikri and Maulana Bagas 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

With this win, they advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the round of 32, Satwik-Chirag defeated the South Korean pair Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae in straight games to make a perfect start to their campaign in the tournament.