Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen reaches quarterfinals, beats Ng Tze Yong

Lakshya Sen beat Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia to reach the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Thursday after trailing in the first game. The Indian shuttler won his round of 16 match 19-21, 21-8, 21-17.

The world no. 12 Lakshya will face the winner of the match between Jonatan Christe and Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the quarterfinals on Friday. In the first round, the star Indian shuttler defeated Kodai Naraoka in straight games.

Lakshya is the only remaining Indian hope in men’s singles, with H.S. Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat bowing out in the first round.

Later today, Saina Nehwal, the sole Indian hope in the women’s singles, will take on Han Yue of China, while the women’s doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa will also be in action.

P.V. Sindhu and the marquee doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty gave the tournament a miss.