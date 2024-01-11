MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag enters men’s doubles quarterfinals, Ashwini-Tanisha too win; Srikanth loses

World No. 2 Satwik and Chirag, who had a stellar run in 2023 with six titles, beat France’s world No. 36 Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar 21-11 21-18 to set up a clash with China’s world No. 32 He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 16:59 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 3 MINS READ

PTI
File - India’s Chirag Shetty (L)and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action.
File - India’s Chirag Shetty (L)and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File - India’s Chirag Shetty (L)and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their impressive run to advance to the men’s doubles quarterfinals but Kidambi Srikanth failed to cross the second round at Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

World No. 2 Satwik and Chirag, who had a stellar run in 2023 with six titles, beat France’s world No. 36 Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar 21-11 21-18 to set up a clash with China’s world No. 32 He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, who claimed the Guwahati Masters super 100 title last month, shocked seventh seeded Japanese pair of Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto 21-19, 13-21, 21-15 to inch closer in their effort to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Srikanth, however, failed to rein in his errors and went down 13-21 17-21 to Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in the second round.

Satwik and Chirag, the Asian Games gold medallists, dished out an aggressive game to gallop to 11-2 lead at the break in the opening game. A seven-point burst after resumption gave the French pair hope as they made it 12-14.

But the Indian combination soon found their bearing to run away with the opening game after gathering the remaining seven points on the trot.

The Indians, however, wouldn’t have been prepared for what came next as Corvee and Labar came out blazing on to take an 11-4 cushion in the interval.

From 4-11, Satwik and Chirag, however, made it 16-16 with Chirag and Satwik once again scripting a remarkable recovery.

Once the French went long, the Indians had the advantage. Labar pounced on a weak return to keep themselves in the hunt. A deception from Chirag, followed by a flat exchange, gave India three match points. They squandered one before Labar served into the net.

Earlier, a series of unforced errors and bad line judgements put Srikanth, world ranked 24, on the back foot as world No. 20 Ka Long looked in fine fettle during the 38-minute men’s singles match.

Srikanth had a promising start as he led 6-1 at one stage but his inconsistencies in execution once again came to the fore as Ka Long reeled off six straight points to turn the tables.

The Hong Kong player, who had come into the match after losing twice to the Indians in last two meetings, gained in confidence and another six-point burst put him in command as Srikanth crumbled.

In the second game, Srikanth looked to take more initiative initially and managed to eke out a slender 11-10 lead with a jump cross-court smash.

But Ka long, who has a good record against Indian players, quickly turned the tables again to lead 14-12, as Srikanth failed to recover in time to reach a shot during a rally.

The Indian tried to extend the rallies but Ka Long was relentless with his retrievals and showed exquisite touch. Soon the Hong Kong player was up 17-12.

The Indian gathered a few quick points with Ka Long committing a series of unforced errors to narrow the deficit to 16-18.

Soon, a backhand flick came to Ka Long’s rescue as he deposed a smash kill from Srikanth and then sent one at the backline, which the Indian could not reach. Srikanth, next, sprayed into net to end his agony.

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Malaysia Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Depleted Tamil Nadu looks to turn fortunes around against buoyant Tripura
    Santadeep Dey
  2. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Toss at 6:30 PM; Squad, predicted XI; Rohit and co. eye winning start
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals cancer battle
    AP
  4. Bayern coach Tuchel confirms Eric Dier has arrived in Munich ahead of likely transfer
    AP
  5. Football player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag enters men’s doubles quarterfinals, Ashwini-Tanisha too win; Srikanth loses
    PTI
  2. Malaysia Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag through to second round; Prannoy exits
    PTI
  3. Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships
    PTI
  4. Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth shocks Christie, Tanisha-Ashwini pair reaches second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Depleted Tamil Nadu looks to turn fortunes around against buoyant Tripura
    Santadeep Dey
  2. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Toss at 6:30 PM; Squad, predicted XI; Rohit and co. eye winning start
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals cancer battle
    AP
  4. Bayern coach Tuchel confirms Eric Dier has arrived in Munich ahead of likely transfer
    AP
  5. Football player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment