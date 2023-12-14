MagazineBuy Print

Odisha Masters: Chirag Sen stuns third seed to enter quarters, top seed Wen Chi Hsu ousted

The doubles pairs of Ponnappa-Crasto and Rutuparna-Swetaparna progressed to the quarterfinals while Unnati Hooda and Kiran George advanced to the last-eight in singles.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 21:11 IST , CUTTACK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE- Unseeded Chirag, 25, after enjoying success against Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga (R64) and Varun Kapur (R32), put up a commendable performance against Christophersen defeating the 52nd-ranked Dane 21-10, 15-21, 21-17.
FILE- Unseeded Chirag, 25, after enjoying success against Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga (R64) and Varun Kapur (R32), put up a commendable performance against Christophersen defeating the 52nd-ranked Dane 21-10, 15-21, 21-17. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE- Unseeded Chirag, 25, after enjoying success against Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga (R64) and Varun Kapur (R32), put up a commendable performance against Christophersen defeating the 52nd-ranked Dane 21-10, 15-21, 21-17. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

India’s Chirag Sen ranked 106th in the world, came up with a stunning performance to knock out third seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinal of the Odisha Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Top seed Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei faced a tough opponent in Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong, going down 15-21, 16-21 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinal.

Unseeded Chirag, 25, after enjoying success against Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga (R64) and Varun Kapur (R32), put up a commendable performance against Christophersen defeating the 52nd-ranked Dane 21-10, 15-21, 21-17.

ALSO READ: Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings

In other matches, the doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda progressed to the quarterfinals while Unnati Hooda and Kiran George advanced to the last-eight in singles.

In mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals, the duo of Tanisha and Dhruv Kapila defeated Amri Syahnawi and Winny Oktavina Kandow of Indonesia 21-16, 21-12, while Ashwini and Rohan Kapur overcame eighth seeds Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy 21-13, 21-13.

Unnati defeated Ashmita Chaliha 21-18, 21-16 to make the quarterfinals.

Former world No. 1 and fourth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan came out a 21-11, 21-16 winner against Stephanie Widjaja of Indonesia in women’s singles.

Unseeded Subhankar Dey caused a big upset defeating fifth seed Mithun Manjunath 21-15, 14-21, 15-21.

