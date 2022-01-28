Odisha Open: Priyanshu, Kiran George in semifinals; Indian women seize last-four berths

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George emerged as the new front-runners for the men’s singles title after being the unlikely semifinalists in the $75,000 Odisha Open badminton tournament in Cuttack on Friday.

If Priyanshu exploited Mithun Manjunath’s on-court endurance, Kiran George knocked out the last seeded player, third ranked Subhankhar Dey. As a result, the semifinals involving unseeded players will witness Priyanshu taking on Kaushal Dharmamer and Kiran meeting Ansal Yadav, the only straight-game winner on this day.

In the women’s section, Smit Toshniwal overcame a poor start to pack off USA’s Ishika Jaiswal, the last overseas challenger. She will be up against fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha.

Unnati Hooda, ranked 418 to Samiya Imad Farooqui’s 101, won in straight games while Malvika went the distance before stopping Tanya Hemanth.

The results (quarterfinals)

Men singles: Kaushal Dharmamer bt Abhyansh Singh 14-21, 21-18, 21-18; Priyanshu Rajawat bt Mithun Manjunath 13-21, 21-14, 21-8; Kiran George bt Subhankar Dey 21-16, 10-21, 21-19; Ansal Yadav bt Tharun Mannepalli 21-15, 23-21.

Women singles: Smit Toshniwal bt Ishika Jaiswal (USA) 8-21, 21-19, 21-14; Ashmita Chaliha bt Rhucha Sawant 21-17, 21-15; Unnati Hooda bt Samiya Imad Farooqui 21-10, 21-15; Malvika Bansod bt Tanya Hemanth 21-13, 16-21, 21-17.