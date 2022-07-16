Badminton

Sindhu beats Kawakami, sails into Singapore final

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles this year, prevailed 21-15 21-7 in 32-minute semifinal clash.

PTI
Singapore 16 July, 2022 11:39 IST
Singapore 16 July, 2022 11:39 IST
Sindhu now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

Sindhu now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles this year, prevailed 21-15 21-7 in 32-minute semifinal clash.

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu stormed into the Singapore Open title clash with a commanding win over lower-ranked Japanese Saena Kawakami in the women’s singles semifinal, here on Saturday.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year, prevailed 21-15 21-7 in 32-minute semifinal clash.

She is now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

Also Read
KBA open to amending constitution to find middle ground

Sindhu came into the match with a 2-0 head-to-head record, having played her last at the 2018 China Open.

The former world champion looked in complete command against world number 38 Kawakami, who just couldn’t control the shuttle and was buried in a heap of errors during the lop-sided match.

Sindhu summoned her whipping smashes early on but the drift in the hall made decision making difficult and also sometimes precision was lacking but the power in her strokeplay helped the Indian moved to a healthy three-point lead at the break.

The 24-year-old Japanese, however, started putting the shuttle in from difficult positions to draw parity. The match came alive with both fighting for each point.

Sindhu also won two video referrals, punished a weak high lift and also made good calls at the baseline to move to 18-14. A powerpacked smash and then two unforced errors by Kawakami helped Sindhu seal the opening game comfortably.

Kawakami’s struggles continued in the second game as she failed to control the shuttle and conceded a 0-5 early lead to her fancied rival.

Sindhu just had to keep engaging her rival in the rallies and patiently waited for mistakes from the Japanse.

A frustrated Kawakami just could wryly smile as Sindhu first grabbed a 11-4 lead at the mid-game interval and then zoomed to 17-5 in a jiffy.

The Japanese had no answer to Sindhu’s forehand attacking returns and backhand flicks as the Indian moved to 19-6.

Sindhu sent one long but next unleashed a whipping smash from the baseline which her opponent could only sent to the net. With Kawakami sending the shuttle out again, Sindhu fist pumped to announce her entry into the finals. 

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Know Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Indians at Glasgow: How they stack up

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us