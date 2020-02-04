PBL Season 5 LIVE: North Eastern Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020. North Eastern Warriors take on Chennai Superstarz at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Game 2: 3-3 Sathish goes into a batlle with Kaushal at the net and he can't stay as cool as tthe 24-year-old. He spots an opportunity and tries to get a winner with a crosscourt smash. Puts too much power into it though and that brings the score back to level terms.

Game 2: 1-2 Losing track of how many times we have crossed the 50-shot mark in the rallies. Another one ends with Kaushal's drop shot failing to clear the net.

Game 2: 1-0 Sathish starts by missing the sideline. Kaushal sticks to the defensive game that won him the first game.

Game 1: 15-3 And Kaushal wraps up the first game with ease after Sathish puts too much power in his smash and sends the shuttle well beyond the base line.

Game 1: 14-2 Kaushal is happy to be on the defensive and why wont he? He is taking in everything thrown at him by Sathish, returned with ease and is showing fantastic control and rage with his shots. Another 50+ shot rally sees him move to game point.

Game 1: 8-2 Sathish goes long with his return and that sees Kaushal with a deserved lead at the break.

Game 1: 6-2 What do you get when two youngesters are at it on the court? Long, long rallies. The latest, a 28-shot one, ends in Kaushal stretching across the court to get to a return and failing. No points for effort but that was some try from the 24-year-old.

Game 1: 5-1 Kaushal loves the net! He is happy getting in some tight returns and forcing Sathish to also get to the net and to try and match him, which he can not. Being on the defensive wins him two points and then he lines up to go aggressive and then surprises with a drop shot to take a fifth point.

Game 1: 1-1 Good start from Kaushal to force the first point but Sathish Kumar see through a 30 shot rally to level the scores right away.

— The first match of the tie is the men's singles between Kaushal Dharmamer (North Eastern Warriors) and K. Sathish Kumar (Chennai Superstarz). The former is making his PBL debut today.

Order of play:

Men's singles: Kaushal Dharmamer vs K. Sathish Kumar

Men's doubles: Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga vs B. Summeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila

Women's singles: Ashmita Chaliha vs Kirsty Gilmour (TM)

Men's singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu (TM) vs Sankar Muthusamy

Mixed doubles: Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na vs Dhruv Kapila and Sanjana Santosh

— North Eastern Warriors team: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Lee Yong Dae, Michelle Lirutuparna Panda, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk

— Chennai Superstarz team: Sumeeth Reddy, Dhruv Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand, Jessica Pugh, Kristy Gilmour, Lakshya Sen, Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Sanjana Santosh, Satish Kumar Karunakaran, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tommy Sugiarto

— Teams will be looking to seal their spot in the last four as we come to the business end of the tournament. The first clash of the day is between North Eastern Warriors and Chennai Superstarz in what is a top of the table clash. Later in the day, it will be Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets, with both teams' chances of making the semis almost negligible.

In the first clash, we expect both Chennai and North East to test their bench strength with their semifinal spot all but sealed.

