LIVE PBL Auction: PV Sindhu under spotlight after Nehwal, Srikanth withdraw

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 5 Auction. We will be keeping you company as players go under the hammer. Stay with us for updates on the auction, as it happens.

PBL5 - At a Glance:

Total number of Teams: 7

Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai)

Total number of players: 154

Total number of Indians: 74

Total number of foreigners: 80



Where to watch the auction?



You can either watch the auction LIVE on the league's Facebook page or follow the updates as they happen right here in this live blog.



The auction: All you need to know



List of retained players: Hyderabad Hunters has retained PV Sindhu for 77 lakhs, the maximum amount for a player. Other retained players include B Sai Praneeth for Bengaluru Raptors, B Summeth Reddy for Chennai Super Starz, Beiwen Zhang for Awadhe Warriors and Kim Gi Jung for Mumbai Rockets.



Purse available to each franchise: INR 2 crore

Maximum amount that can be spent on a player: INR 77 Lakh



Teams can have a maximum of six foreign players and a minimum of three female shuttlers in a squad of not more than 11 players.



What's new this time?

A trading policy has been introduced this time. A minimum of two transactions will be allowed per team in trading that will come into effect 15 days after the end of the auction. This window closes 10 days before the League begins.



Auction Preview :

World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying and world champion PV Sindhu are all set to go under the hammer as the Players Auction of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League will be held on Tuesday.

154 players will be part of the auction that will also see Sai Praneeth, who won India’s first men’s singles World Championships medal in 36 years, featuring along with World No. 8 men’s doubles pair of of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have been rewriting Indian badminton history. The in-form Lakshya Sen, who won four titles in the past two months, will also be a big attraction for badminton lovers.

The PBL, organized under the aegis of Badminton Association of India will see a total of 74 shuttlers from India participating.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy and in-form Sourabh Verma and Paruppali Kashyap are also in the fray. Emerging stars like Gayatri Gopichand, Ashmita Chaliha and Rituparna Panda will also be making their PBL debut this season among the promising talent to watch out for in this pan-India badminton extravaganza to be held from January 20, 2020 to February 9, 2020.

Indonesia’s men’s doubles world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, who took Bengaluru Raptors to the title last season, will be spearheading the 80 foreign players this season. Doubles superstar Lee Yong Dae will be returning as well along with singles exponents, Beiwen Zhang and Michelle Li.

The fifth season will also see first-timers in men’s singles World No. 69 Kazumasa Sakai from Japan and Huang Jia Hong from China, with the latter being accompanied by his compatriot PBL regular Tian Houwei.



When does the Premier Badminton League start?

The fifth edition of the PBL will go on from January 20 till February 9 2020.



What are the venues this season?

Four cities will host PBL action this time: Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, and Bangalore.

Tournament purse



An INR 6 crore purse has been set aside for the tournament with the winners taking INR 3 crore.

Where can one watch the games?

Matches can be watched on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.