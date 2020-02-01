PBL Season 5 LIVE: Pune eyes fourth straight win, faces North Eastern Warriors

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Satuday's Premier Badminton League (PBL) match at G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium.

First up is Tie No. 14 between Pune 7 Aces and North Eastern Warriors followed by the second match of the day between Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Superstarz.

Preview

Pune 7 Aces will aim to notch up its fourth win on the trot when it takes on North Eastern Warriors in its Premier Badminton League match on Saturday.

In the second tie of the day, Chennai Superstarz will hope to bounce back against the Awadhe Warriors who will open their final leg.

Pune's strength lies in a well-knit squad who has shown remarkable fighting spirit under pressure. The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan has remained unbeaten so far in three outings.

Shetty's smooth chemistry with the world champion doubles player was evident, especially in their most recent win over the Chennai team's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sumeeth Reddy.

"I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Pune 7 Aces where all players share a healthy camaraderie. The team is in a really good place right now and we are confident of getting a win," said Setiawan.

Thailand Masters champion Loh Kean Yew has also been a valuable asset for the team. Commonwealth Games gold medallists Chris and Gabrielle Adcock have delivered each time they have appeared for Pune and would be the key as they aim to displace the Superstarz from the top position in the league standings.