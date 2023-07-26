MagazineBuy Print

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam qualify for Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022

Pramod Bhagat booked his spot in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, while Sukant Kadam sealed his place in singles and doubles for the Asian Para Games.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 23:26 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: In the singles SL3 category, Paralympic gold medallist Pramod dominated the trials winning four out of his five matches.
File Photo: In the singles SL3 category, Paralympic gold medallist Pramod dominated the trials winning four out of his five matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: In the singles SL3 category, Paralympic gold medallist Pramod dominated the trials winning four out of his five matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam were among the Indian shuttlers who qualified for the upcoming Asian Para Games scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Bhagat booked his spot in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, while Sukant sealed his place in singles and doubles. The trials for the same were conducted at Greater Noida between July 24 to 26.

In the singles SL3 category, Paralympic gold medallist Pramod dominated the trials winning four out of his five matches.

In doubles, Pramod and his partner Sukant won three out of their four matches to seal their spots. In mixed doubles, Pramod and Manisha Ramadas won five of their six games to make the cut.

ALSO READ: UTT day 14: Sathiyan stars in Dabang Delhi’s win over Chennai Lions

On the other hand, world No. 3 Sukant won three out of his five matches to seal his spot in the singles SL4 category.

“I am happy to have sealed all 3 spots for the Asian Para Games. It’s been very exciting and competitive few days. All I am thinking about is recovery and focus for next week 4 nations International at England,” Pramod said in a release.

Sukant added: “There were some close matches in the trials, I am happier to have pulled out my spot. I am really happy with my performance and will start training with the Asian Para Games in mind.” Among others, Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun, Manasi Joshi, Manisha Ramadas, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Krishna Nagar also made the cut.

