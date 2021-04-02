More Sports Badminton Badminton Bhagat, Kadam sail into semifinals of Dubai para-badminton tournament Both players won their respective singles matches in straight games to make the last four cut. PTI DUBAI 02 April, 2021 18:32 IST Pramod Bhagat won his quarterfinal match in straight games- SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI DUBAI 02 April, 2021 18:32 IST World no 1 Pramod Bhagat and world no 5 Sukant Kadam sailed into the semifinals of the Dubai para-badminton tournament after winning their respective matches.In the SL3 category, Bhagat put in a strong performance against Indonesian Ukun Rukaendi, taking 44 minutes to emerge 21-16, 21-13 winner and will face Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek of Malaysia in the semifinals.In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance.ALSO READ | Sindhu needs to give more attention to recovery to win Tokyo medal: VimalBhagat partnered Manoj Sarkar (SL4) in the men's doubles and will play against Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinals.In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3.He is also in the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside Palak Kohli.Kadam, in SL4 category, stormed into the semifinals with a comfortable 21-17, 21-8. win over Muhammad Norhilmie Mohd Zainudin from Malaysia. He will play Marcel Adam of Germany in his last-four clash. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.