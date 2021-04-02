Bhagat, Kadam sail into semifinals of Dubai para-badminton tournament

World no 1 Pramod Bhagat and world no 5 Sukant Kadam sailed into the semifinals of the Dubai para-badminton tournament after winning their respective matches.

In the SL3 category, Bhagat put in a strong performance against Indonesian Ukun Rukaendi, taking 44 minutes to emerge 21-16, 21-13 winner and will face Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek of Malaysia in the semifinals.

In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance.

Bhagat partnered Manoj Sarkar (SL4) in the men's doubles and will play against Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinals.

In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3.

He is also in the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside Palak Kohli.

Kadam, in SL4 category, stormed into the semifinals with a comfortable 21-17, 21-8. win over Muhammad Norhilmie Mohd Zainudin from Malaysia. He will play Marcel Adam of Germany in his last-four clash.