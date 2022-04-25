Prannoy withdraws from Asian Championships

Indian shuttler H S Prannoy has withdrawn from the Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in Manila, Philippines from April 26 to May 1, due to an injury.

In a tweet on Monday, Prannoy said, "Had to withdraw from Asian Badminton Championships this week because of a small injury which happened in Swiss Open! I think the best decision was to focus on training and focus on next set of events! Can't wait to join the rest of the squad for Thomas Cup Finals"

World No. 23 Prannoy had reached the final of the Swiss Open where he lost 12-21, 18-21 to Indonesia's Jonathan Christie.