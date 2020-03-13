More Sports Badminton Badminton All England: P.V. Sindhu loses to Okuhara in quarters P.V. Sindhu lost 21-12, 15-21, 13-21 to Nozomi Okuhara in the quarterfinals of the 2020 All England Badminton Championships on Friday. Team Sportstar 13 March, 2020 21:25 IST (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 March, 2020 21:25 IST India's challenge at the All-England Championships ended on Friday after P.V. Sindhu lost the quarterfinal 21-12, 15-21, 13-21 to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara on Friday.Sindhu dominated the first game but Okuhara dug deep to take the second game and continued in the same vein to the clinch the third game to enter the semis.READ | Coronavirus: Players put at risk by BWF, say top shuttlers The fourth seed from Japan will next face world No. 1 Chen Yu Fei of China in the semifinals on Saturday. The top seed had beaten Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 17-21, 21-15, 21-17 in another last-eight encounter. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos