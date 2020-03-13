All England: P.V. Sindhu loses to Okuhara in quarters

India's challenge at the All-England Championships ended on Friday after P.V. Sindhu lost the quarterfinal 21-12, 15-21, 13-21 to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara on Friday.

Sindhu dominated the first game but Okuhara dug deep to take the second game and continued in the same vein to the clinch the third game to enter the semis.

The fourth seed from Japan will next face world No. 1 Chen Yu Fei of China in the semifinals on Saturday. The top seed had beaten Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 17-21, 21-15, 21-17 in another last-eight encounter.