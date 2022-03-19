PV Sindhu wins Sportswoman of the Year (Racquet Sports) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu was adjudged Sportswoman of the Year (Racquet Sports) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sindhu's thirst for success continued as she backed up her 2016 Rio Olympics silver with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, thus becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win two individual Olympic medals and the second Indian overall after wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The 26-year-old looked good for the gold before her defeat at the hands of Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. However, Sindhu made up for this loss with a straight-set win over China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match. Sindhu also reached the final of the BWF Yearend Masters in the Women's Singles event, losing to Korea's An Seyoung in the final.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.