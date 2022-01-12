More Sports Badminton Badminton Saina Nehwal into second round of India Open Saina Nehwal is into the third round after her second-round opponent, Svabokova, retires hurt midway through the contest. Team Sportstar 12 January, 2022 11:10 IST Saina Nehwal in action during her first-round contest on Wednesday. - BAI Team Sportstar 12 January, 2022 11:10 IST Saina Nehwal is into the second round of USD 400,000 India Open after her opponent, Tereza Svabikova, retired hurt midway through the contest on Wednesday.Saina was leading 1-0 in the second game and had pocketed the first 22-20 before Svabikova retired hurt. In the second round, Saina meets the winner of the contest between Malvika Bansod and Samiya Imad Farooqui."Playing after long gives you match confidence for sure - how to pull out those points - because in practice, you don't have that kind of privilege to play points as much, or the intensity with which you play a tournament. So the quality of some points I got, I hope it helps me tomorrow," she said after the match.More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :