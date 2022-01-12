Saina Nehwal into second round of India Open

Saina Nehwal is into the second round of USD 400,000 India Open after her opponent, Tereza Svabikova, retired hurt midway through the contest on Wednesday.

Saina was leading 1-0 in the second game and had pocketed the first 22-20 before Svabikova retired hurt. In the second round, Saina meets the winner of the contest between Malvika Bansod and Samiya Imad Farooqui.

"Playing after long gives you match confidence for sure - how to pull out those points - because in practice, you don't have that kind of privilege to play points as much, or the intensity with which you play a tournament. So the quality of some points I got, I hope it helps me tomorrow," she said after the match.

More to follow...