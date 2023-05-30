Badminton

BWF World Rankings: Satwik-Chirag climbs to career-best fourth place, Prannoy rises to eighth

Team Sportstar
Chennai 30 May, 2023 13:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (front) of India celebrate their victory in the men’s doubles quarterfinals match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan at the BWF World Championships at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 26, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (front) of India celebrate their victory in the men’s doubles quarterfinals match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan at the BWF World Championships at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s top men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty climbed up a spot in the latest BWF World Rankings to become the world no. 4, which is an improvement from their previous career-best ranking of five.

The latest gain by Satwik-Chirag came in the backdrop of their gold medal-winning performance at the Badminton Asia Championships in April. The Indian duo will be back in action at Thailand Open Super 500 after giving Malaysia Masters, also a Super 500 event, a miss last week.

The Thailand Open will be their first event in the Paris Olympic qualification period.

In men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy, who won his first-ever World Tour title last week at the Malaysia Masters, moved up a spot to reach his career-best ranking of eight. Prannoy remains India’s highest-ranked shuttler in men’s singles. He is followed by Kidambi Srikanth, who gained three places at 20th on the back of his semifinal finish at the same event. Lakshya Sen, the third Indian in the top 30, is ranked 23rd.

P.V. Sindhu, India’s highest-ranked women’s singles player, continues to be outside the top 10 of the BWF rankings despite a third-place finish at the Malaysia Masters. Sindhu is ranked 13th.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remain India’s highest-ranked pair in the discipline at 15th.

Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy at 35th are India’s best pair in mixed doubles, while Tanisha Crasto and Ishan Bhatnagar went down to 39th.

