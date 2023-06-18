Magazine

Indonesia Open final: Satwik-Chirag win their first Super 1000 tournament

This was Satwik-Chirag’s maiden appearance in the final of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 15:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Satwik-Chirag (yellow jersey) win their first Super 1000 tournament.
Satwik-Chirag (yellow jersey) win their first Super 1000 tournament. | Photo Credit: BAI
Satwik-Chirag (yellow jersey) win their first Super 1000 tournament. | Photo Credit: BAI

India’s top men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-17, 21-18 in the summit clash of the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

This was Satwik-Chirag’s maiden appearance in the final of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

On Saturday, the pair had edged South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semifinal.

The Indians, who are also Asian Champions, defeated the current World Champions in 43 minutes, becoming the first doubles pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event.

SATWIK-CHIRAG VS AARON-WOOI MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

The first game saw the Indians stuttering at start, however, they picked up pace and by the end of the mid-game interval, they were leading 11-9.

In contrast, the second game started and the Indians dominated the proceedings. Though the Malaysian pair did come close towards the end, they were unable to withstand the pressure and succumbed to it.

With this, the Satwik-Chirag pair won their first match out of nine against the Malaysian pair.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 in order. One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.

This triumph at the Indonesia Open adds to the Indian duo’s already impressive collection of titles, which includes a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, a gold medal at the Thomas Cup, a bronze medal at the World Championships, and wins at the Super 300 (Syed Modi), Super 500 (Thailand and India Open), and Super 750 (French Open) tournaments.

(With inputs from PTI)

