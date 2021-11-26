N. Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa set for Bali sojourn

N. Sikki Reddy, who with her partner Ashwini Ponnappa, qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals in women’s doubles had booked the return flight from Jakarta back to Hyderabad.

She wasn't expecting to qualify for the BWF Finals in Bali and had to change her travel plans.

“This is the first time we will be playing in this prestigious event. And it is the biggest thing to have happened for us this year,” she exclaimed.

“I was scheduled to leave for Hyderabad tonight. But now, we are glad that we will get a chance to prove a point or two,” Sikki informed Sportstar from Indonesia on Friday night.

“This is the best we could have hoped for having come so close to making it quite a few times. We strongly believe that we have a chance given the format – league cum-knock-out format. Now, we will give our best,” she said.

The World No. 24 duo of Sikki and Ashwini, whose best performances include quarterfinal performance in this year’s All England Championship and a bronze in the Orleans Masters, say their strong point is the understanding.

“The World Tour Finals is a different proposition altogether. We are determined to make the most of the huge opportunity,” Sikki said.

“The best part is that we have been in Bali for the last two weeks and are familiar with the playing conditions and also the drift factor. So, we hope to put up a memorable performance,” she said.