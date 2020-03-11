Sindhu gets past Zhang, advances at All England Open

P. V. Sindhu began her All England Open campaign on a winning note as she cruised to a straight games win over Beiwin Zhang here on Wednesday.

The sixth seed and world number six Sindhu got the better of the American, ranked eight places below her 21-14, 21-17 in 42 minutes.

The second game was a close affair with the two players locked at 16-16. Sindhu, however, won five points in a row to clinch the issue.

It was the 10th meeting between the two players with Sindhu improved her head-to-head record to 6-4. The last time they met was at the Korea Open, where the American won in three sets.

Sindhu will now clash with Korean Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21, 21-11, 17-21 to the top-seeded Chinese pair of Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are scheduled to play later in the day.