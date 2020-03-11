More Sports Badminton Badminton Sindhu gets past Zhang, advances at All England Open P. V. Sindhu secured a straight games win over Beiwin Zhang to progress at the All England Open. PTI Birmingham 11 March, 2020 18:53 IST PV Sindhu will next face Korean Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the All England Open quarterfinals. - AFP PTI Birmingham 11 March, 2020 18:53 IST P. V. Sindhu began her All England Open campaign on a winning note as she cruised to a straight games win over Beiwin Zhang here on Wednesday.The sixth seed and world number six Sindhu got the better of the American, ranked eight places below her 21-14, 21-17 in 42 minutes.The second game was a close affair with the two players locked at 16-16. Sindhu, however, won five points in a row to clinch the issue.RELATED| Sindhu, Saina chase glory as All England gets underway It was the 10th meeting between the two players with Sindhu improved her head-to-head record to 6-4. The last time they met was at the Korea Open, where the American won in three sets.Sindhu will now clash with Korean Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the quarterfinals.The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21, 21-11, 17-21 to the top-seeded Chinese pair of Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang.Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are scheduled to play later in the day. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos