Sindhu loses to Marin in Denmark Open semifinals

P. V. Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin in the semifinals of the Denmark Open, a BWF World Tour 750 event, in Odense on Saturday.
SINDHU VS MARIN DENMARK OPEN SEMIFINAL HIGHLIGHTS
In the clash of former world champions, Marin beat Sindhu 21-18, 19-21, 21-7 in an hour and 13 minutes. The Spaniard recorded her fifth straight win against Sindhu and leads the head-to-head record 11-5.
More to follow...
