Sindhu loses to Marin in Denmark Open semifinals

Marin beat Sindhu 21-18, 19-21, 21-7 in an hour and 13 minutes and stretched the head-to-head advantage over the Indian to 11-5.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 17:17 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s P. V. Sindhu.
FILE PHOTO: India's P. V. Sindhu. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s P. V. Sindhu. | Photo Credit: AFP

