Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Score, BWF World Championships Quarterfinal: Sindhu faces arch-nemesis Tai Tzu Ying

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the women's singles quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships 2021 between India's P V Sindhu and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls in Huelva, Spain.

P V Sindhu 8 Tai Tzu Ying 13

Sindhu 7-13 Tai - Finally a point for Sindhu as Tai smashes one just wide.

Sindhu 6-11 Tai - Tai totally out-thought Sindhu in this rally. She kept forcing the Indian back to the baseline and played a delightful drop to finish it to take a five-point lead at the mid-game interval.

Sindhu 3-9 Tai - Sindhu looks nervous. Tai easily dictating the rallies.

Sindhu 2-6 Tai - Perfect body smash from Tai. She increases her lead to four points.

Sindhu 1-2 Tai - Two consecutive error of judgments from Sindhu on well-timed lobs from Tai which landed well inside the baseline.

Sindhu 1-0 Tai - First point to the Indian as Tai smashes one into the net.

AND THE QUARTERFINAL BEGINS!

The two shuttlers have entered the court and begun their warm-up. Tai to serve.

Match Preview

India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu, seeded sixth, is set to face world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain on Friday.

This is Sindhu's seventh appearance at the mega event and she has reached the quarterfinal stage everytime. The 26-year-old defeated Tai 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 edition and clinched the title.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu reached the quarterfinal after defeating Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes on Thursday.

On the other hand, top-seeded Tai, who is her playing her first tournament since winning the Olympic silver in Tokyo, defeated Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 21-10, 19-21, 21-11 in her pre-quarterfinal.

Tai Tzu Ying has the recent edge but the last time @Pvsindhu1 defeated the Chinese Taipei shuttler, she ended up becoming world champion.



Who have you got today?#BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/6H4FnZycWS — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 17, 2021

This will be the 20th meeting between world number seven Sindhu and Tai where the Indian will look to better her head-to-head record which currently is 5-14. In the duo's last meeting, Tai had beaten Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinal in Tokyo.

Sindhu will also be keen to win her first title since beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the World Championships final in Basel in 2019.

Where to watch?

Women's Singles quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships between India's P V Sindhu and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying will be live telecast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 2:30 pm on Friday, December 17.