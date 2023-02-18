South Korea seals place in final of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, beats Thailand 3-1

South Korea recovered from a first match defeat in men’s singles to prevail over Thailand 3-1 to seal its place in the final of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 in Dubai on Saturday.

Sitthikom Thammasin gave Thailand the lead, edging Cho Geonyeop 25-23, 19-21, 21-12 in the opening men’s singles match of the first semifinal tie of the day.

Also Read Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023: India enters semifinals after remarkable comeback

Trailing 1-0 in the tie, South Korea levelled the parity with world no. 20 Kim Gaeun thrashing Supanida Kattethong 21-15, 21-12 in the women’s singles match.

Maintaining the tempo, Kim Won Ho-Na Sung Seung gave South Korea the lead, winning the men’s doubles match in straight games to beat Pharanyu Kaosamaang-Worrapol Thongsanga.

In an important women’s doubles match, experienced Jeong Na Eun, pairing up with Lee Sohee, thrashed the world no. 10 sister duo of Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-9 21-7 as Korea stormed into the final for the first time in the continental championships.

South Korea will face the winner of the second semifinal between defending champion China and India, which will be played later today.