Badminton

South Korea seals place in final of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, beats Thailand 3-1

Sitthikom Thammasin gave Thailand the lead, winning the men’s singles match. But South Korea bounced back to win the tie, bagging three successive matches.

Team Sportstar
18 February, 2023 17:02 IST
18 February, 2023 17:02 IST
Jeong Na Eun, pairing up with Lee Sohee, won the women’s doubles match to seal South Korea’s place in the final of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

Jeong Na Eun, pairing up with Lee Sohee, won the women’s doubles match to seal South Korea’s place in the final of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Badminton_Asia

Sitthikom Thammasin gave Thailand the lead, winning the men’s singles match. But South Korea bounced back to win the tie, bagging three successive matches.

South Korea recovered from a first match defeat in men’s singles to prevail over Thailand 3-1 to seal its place in the final of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 in Dubai on Saturday.

Sitthikom Thammasin gave Thailand the lead, edging Cho Geonyeop 25-23, 19-21, 21-12 in the opening men’s singles match of the first semifinal tie of the day.

Also Read
Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023: India enters semifinals after remarkable comeback

Trailing 1-0 in the tie, South Korea levelled the parity with world no. 20 Kim Gaeun thrashing Supanida Kattethong 21-15, 21-12 in the women’s singles match.

Maintaining the tempo, Kim Won Ho-Na Sung Seung gave South Korea the lead, winning the men’s doubles match in straight games to beat Pharanyu Kaosamaang-Worrapol Thongsanga.

In an important women’s doubles match, experienced Jeong Na Eun, pairing up with Lee Sohee, thrashed the world no. 10 sister duo of Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-9 21-7 as Korea stormed into the final for the first time in the continental championships.

South Korea will face the winner of the second semifinal between defending champion China and India, which will be played later today.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us