National Ranking Badminton: Subhankar Dey to meet Kiran George in final

Badminton: Subhankar Dey to meet Kiran George in final

Chhattisgarh's Aakarshi Kashyap, the top seed, will meet unseeded Tanya Hemanth of Karnataka in the women's singles summit clash.

Team Sportstar
Chennai
21 December, 2021 21:17 IST

Subhankar Dey of Bengal will clash with Kerala's Kiran George in the men's final on Wednesday.

World No. 57 Subhankar Dey of Bengal will clash with Kerala's Kiran George, the fifth seed, in the men's final of the BAI Series National ranking badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh's Aakarshi Kashyap, the top seed, will meet unseeded Tanya Hemanth of Karnataka in the women's singles summit clash.

The results (semifinals):

Men: Kiran George (Ker) bt Mithun Manjunath (Kar) 21-16, 21-15; Subhankar Dey (Ben) bt Satish Kumar (TN) 12-21, 21-10, 21-12.

Women: Aakarshi Kashyap (Cht) bt Kavipriya (Pondy) 20-22, 21-9, 21-7; Tanya Hemanth (Kar) bt Ashmita Chalia (Asm) 21-15, 16-21, 21-17.