More Sports Badminton Badminton Sudirman Cup 2021 Day Two: India takes on defending champion China, teenager Aditi Bhatt to face Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei After a disappointing start to its 2021 Sudirman Cup campaign, India will look to bounce back against defending champion China in its second Group A match in Vantaa on Monday. Team Sportstar 27 September, 2021 10:38 IST Representative Image: India will take on defending champion China on Monday in the 2021 Sudirman Cup in Vantaa, Finland. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 27 September, 2021 10:38 IST After a disappointing start to its 2021 Sudirman Cup campaign, India will look to bounce back against defending champion China in its second Group A match in Vantaa on Monday.READ: India lose 1-4 to Thailand in Sudirman Cup openerIndia was beaten 1-4 by Thailand in its opening Group A tie on Sunday.Here's the complete schedule for today's tie against China (Timings in IST)-Schedule (12:30 p.m. onwards)India vs ChinaMen's Doubles - M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila vs Liu Cheng & Zhou Hao DongWomen's Singles - Aditi Bhatt vs Chen Yu FeiMen's Singles - B. Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yu QiWomen's Doubles - Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy vs Li Wen Mei & Zheng YuMixed Doubles - Srikanth Kidambi & Rutaparna Panda vs Feng Yan & Zhe Du Yue Where to watch?The India vs China Sudirman Cup 2021 tie can be watched live on Star Sports 3 HD and can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 12:30 p.m. onwards on Monday. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :