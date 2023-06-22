MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits

India’s H. S. Prannoy defeated Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-9, 21-17 to enter the Taipei Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 13:13 IST , Taipei - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s H.S. Prannoy.
India’s H.S. Prannoy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s H.S. Prannoy. | Photo Credit: AP

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy waltzed into the quarterfinal of the Taipei Open after recording a comfortable straight-game win over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto here on Thursday.

Prannoy, the country’s top-ranked men’s singles player, took 36 minutes to dispatch former world championship bronze medallist Sugiarto 21-9, 21-17 in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

READ: Chirag believes combining with Satwik to be ‘one of his career defining moments’

The world number nine will play Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in the last eight stage.

Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, has enjoyed a good run recently. Last week, he put up an impressive display at the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, making it to the semifinals, where he lost to world No.1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Prannoy is the lone Indian remaining in the competition.

Former Commonwealth Games medallist Parupalli Kashyap went down 16-21, 17-21 to local favourite Su Li Yang.

It was also the end of the road for the mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor as well.

The Indian duo was handed a 13-21, 18-21 defeat by Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min.

Tanya Kamath also didn’t pose any real threat as she went down 11-21 6-21 to World Championship and Olympic silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300 in order.

One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points. Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money.

Related stories

Related Topics

H. S. Prannoy /

Tommy Sugiarto /

Parupalli Kashyap /

Taipei Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    PTI
  2. McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes Test
    Reuters
  3. Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign
    Reuters
  4. The Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer, says Hayden
    PTI
  5. Women’s Ashes: A beginner’s guide to the England vs Australia multi-format series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    PTI
  2. Chirag believes combining with Satwik to be ‘one of his career defining moments’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Taipei Open: Prannoy, Kashyap sail into pre-quarters
    PTI
  4. Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No. 3 in latest BWF rankings
    PTI
  5. Satwiksairaj hails coach Mathias Boe, terms Indonesia triumph ‘one of the biggest achievements’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    PTI
  2. McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes Test
    Reuters
  3. Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign
    Reuters
  4. The Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer, says Hayden
    PTI
  5. Women’s Ashes: A beginner’s guide to the England vs Australia multi-format series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment