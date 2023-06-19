Magazine

Canada Para International C’ship: Krishna grabs two gold as India finishes with 20 medals

India finished the Canadian Para International Championship with 20 medals including five gold, as many silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 18:56 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Krishna Nagar won in both singles as well as men’s doubles.
Krishna Nagar won in both singles as well as men’s doubles. | Photo Credit: Krishna Nagar Instagram
infoIcon

Krishna Nagar won in both singles as well as men’s doubles. | Photo Credit: Krishna Nagar Instagram

Krishna Nagar won gold in singles SH6 category and men’s doubles partnering Sivarajan Solaimalai in the Canada Para International championship in Ottawa which began on June 14th and finished on Sunday.

India’s ace para shuttler Pramod Bhagat won a silver medal in singles and grabbed bronze medal in both mixed doubles as well as men’s doubles.

In the SH6 mixed doubles category Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre won gold and in the mixed doubles wheelchair 1 and 2 India’s Prem Kumar Ale and Emine Seckin finished first.

Pramod went down fighting to England’s Daniel Bethell 12-21, 13-21 in the singles final that lasted for 58 minutes. The World No. 1 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who struck gold in the past few events, couldn’t recreate its magic and secured a bronze medal.

In the mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass secured a bronze medal. The duo went down fighting to the Indonesian pair of Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyah.

“I am not very happy with my performance in this tournament, Bethell played a really good game. It is time to go back to the drawing board and look at the mistakes that I have made and start working on the same,” Pramod said later.

Nithya Sre won bronze in SH6 women’s category, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan won gold in women’s doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Mandeep Kaur won silver in women’s SL3 while Manasi won a bronze in the same category.

In Men’s double’s Kumar Nitesh and Tarun won the gold medal while Deep Ranjan and Manoj Sarkar secured a silver. In SL4 Tarun won the silver medal.

